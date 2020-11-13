19-year-old woman struck and killed by a vehicle in Mecca

News

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has identified a young woman struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening in Mecca.

The collision happened at approximately 7 p.m. on the 97700 block of 70th Avenue, just east of Cleveland Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling westbound on 70th Avenue when he collided with a pedestrian in the roadway. The victim was rushed to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced an hour later dead.

The victim was identified as Cyklali Alaniz, 19, of Mecca.

There was no word on any arrests made at this time. CHP is still investigating the collision.

Alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to be a factor, CHP told News Channel 3.

If you have any information concerning this collision, please contact Officer Ponce at the Indio CHP Office (760) 772-5300.