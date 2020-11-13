Desert Regional Medical Center dedicates Ambulance Receiving Center to late trauma specialist, Dr. Frank Ercoli

News

On Friday morning Desert Regional Medical Center dedicated its Ambulance Receiving center to the late medical director of trauma services, Dr. Frank Ercoli. Family members and dozens of colleagues paid tribute to Dr. Ercoli, as the naming was unveiled.

"To my dad, I’m honored to be here today as we honor decades of your tireless work helping to make this hospital what it is today. You are very much missed, and your legacy here will live on for years to come," said Dr. Ercoli's youngest son of 3, Robert Ercoli.

Dr. Ercoli died on June 9. According to the Riverside County Coroner , Dr. Ercoli, 67, was located on the Frank Bogert Trailhead in the South End of Andreas Hills Drive in Palm Springs at around 8:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead at approximately 8:58 a.m. in the same area.

