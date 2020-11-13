Medical expert weighs in on safety of outdoor dining

News

Health experts are advising what you should look out for when outdoor dining to lower your risk of coronavirus exposure.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero has more on concerns you should know about even in dining spaces that are outdoors.

Businesses like Fresh Agave in Palm Desert have turned their parking lot into a dining area with tables six feet apart and minimal covering for open air to come in as way for customers to feel safe.

“Its better to keep the area open, keep air circulating same reason why we didn’t put a full canopy on top," said Christopher Cruz, a server at Fresh Agave.

But tents are popping up across the area for diners to sit outside.

Riverside County health officials said if a tent has three walls and no windows it’s not truly outdoor dining and they are monitoring restaurants for these tents.

“I certainly understand as it gets colder and we want to have the heaters and we don’t want the breeze blowing on us but now really in essence just creating and indoor dining outside of the four walls of the restaurant," said Dr. Alan Williamson, Chief Medical Officer at Eisenhower Health.

Dr. Alan Williamson from Eisenhower Health said the risk for coronavirus exposure is higher the more an area is enclosed.

So, what should you look for when it comes to dining out safely?

“Wide open space like we’re in right now today this would be the most ideal setting close family together enjoying the outside, enjoying a nice meal that a safe endeavor for people," said Williamson.

But there are other factors at play like who are you dining with?

“Be careful about small group gatherings where we have people from different households we really we are increasing the spread factor," said Williamson.

And even outdoors, live music may bring increased risk for virus spread.

“The louder I have to try to speak to you the more I am going to propelling particles even through the mask so that an issue," said Dr. Williamson.

And before you sit down at the table, be patient. Reduce your risk of exposure by letting the sanitizer do its work.

“Typically they have to have at least three to four minutes of wet time for mostly all of them to make sure we are killing the virus," said Dr. Williamson.