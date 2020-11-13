New body cam video shows deputy-involved shooting at La Quinta City Hall

News

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has released new body cam video and details about the deputy-involved shooting that happened outside La Quinta City Hall on September 24, 2020.

The armed suspect, 65-year-old Randy Fedorchuck of La Quinta, was ultimately shot and killed by deputies on scene.

The Sheriff’s Department released the video in an effort to be transparent and show what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

The video begins with Sheriff Chad Bianco explaining the incident and department policy.

He says they received a 911 call reporting a man with a gun outside city hall. His department now knows that call was from the armed suspect Fedorchuck himself. You can listen to the 911 call in the video.

Body cam video then shows the officers approaching Fedorchuck and trying to de-escalate the situation. He appears agitated and does not listen to deputies multiple requests to drop his weapon.

Bianco says Fedorchuck pointed his weapon, a semi-automatic rifle at deputies, which then caused deputies to fire. Fedorchuck died from his injuries at a hospital.

“This incident, like all deputy-involved shootings, will ultimately be reviewed by the District Attorney’s office. Additionally, our department will internally review and evaluate the actions of our deputies with our policy and training standards. We take the use of force very seriously and make every effort to de-escalate these situations whenever possible,” said Bianco.

