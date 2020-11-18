Coachella Valley Rescue Mission seeks donations to provide 40,000+ meals for Thanksgiving

News

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is asking for the community’s help to provide thousands of meals to those in need for Thanksgiving.

“With everybody going through such a challenging time this year with COVID and everything else that’s going on, the rescue mission is no different. We’re experiencing a great need as well,” said Scott Wolf, Development Director, CVRM.

Wolf says they’ve seen a dramatic increase of people in need of their services in recent months. Volunteers are anticipating serving more people than ever before for this year's Thanksgiving.

“What we’re doing this year is a little different,” said Wolf. Because of the pandemic, they’ll be moving their Thanksgiving meal service outside to their front parking lot. They’ll have large open-air tents and new sanitation protocols in place.

“We’re going to do socially distanced serving to make sure that everybody gets the meal they deserve on Thanksgiving,” said Wolf.

He says they need the public’s help to pull it off -- they’re estimating providing 40,000+ meals this Thanksgiving season. Each month they also give out more than 400 food boxes, and November is no exception.

The mission needs the following items donated from the community:

Turkeys

Ham

Stuffing

Bacon

Potatoes

Eggs

Sweet potatoes

Pies

Canned vegetables

Whipped cream

Butter

Canned cranberry sauce

Dinner rolls

You can drop off donations at the Mission located at 47470 Van Buren Street in Indio. Financial donations can be made by calling (760) 347-3512 or contributing online at www.CVRM.org/donate

This year, Thanksgiving dinner will be served on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day Nov. 26, breakfast will be served from 6 a.m.-11a.m and dinner from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.