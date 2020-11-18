Now Hiring! Start a rewarding career with Desert Arc

News

Desert Arc has served the Coachella Valley for 61 years, providing skills training for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Employees have the opportunity to work one on one with clients, providing them with the skills they need to gain financial independence.

The nonprofit has a number of positions available, from entry level positions to supervisory roles.

On-the-job training is available for new employees.

The nonprofit is expanding its services, and with that comes opportunities for advancement.

Representatives from Desert Arc say they are looking for people who feel a passion for giving back.

They say that employees and clients get to know each other like a family.

If Desert Arc sounds like the right career fit for you, you can apply on the nonprofit's website.