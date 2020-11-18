Riverside County sees increase in testing ahead of Thanksgiving

News

Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and despite advice from public health officials to limit gatherings, many are still expected to spend the holiday with family and friends.

On Tuesday Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari, reported an increase in the amount of testing that's taking place. The county's testing rate was reported at 282.1 per 100,000, while the state's average is 272 per 100,000.

A spokesperson for the county said despite more testing, it is unclear whether that has a direct correlation with people testing in order to be around family for the holidays.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we're speaking with local health officials on what they advise if people are choosing to meet with families.