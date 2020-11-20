Indio councilwoman discusses future of Date Festival in the city

News

Questions surround the future of the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival. After 75 years in Indio, county supervisors discussed possibly moving it due to financial concerns.

The Date Festival was supposed to happen in February but right now it's unclear if it will even be able to resume in 2022.

This week, the county Board of Supervisors reluctantly approved 1.6 million dollars to cover the festival's losses this year. The supervisors are looking at new ways to fund the financially-troubled festival and they even discussed moving it to another part of the county.

Details: Supervisors ok funding to save financially troubled Date Festival

Indio city councilwoman Lupe Ramos Amith says the annual event is important to the Coachella Valley.

"It's just a family tradition. 90 years. My parents were involved in the fair, I'm involved in the fair, my children are involved in the fair. It's something generational. All the Coachella Valley residents look toward, and it's our community fair," Amith said

Amith spoke with News Channel 3's Peter Daut during our 6:30 p.m. newscast of Fox 11 and CBS Local 2 about plans to fund the festival.. and what changes need to happen for it to be successful. You can watch the full interview at the top of the article.