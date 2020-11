News

Firefighters have contained a fire at an abandoned house on Avenue 43 near Burr Street in Indio.

Fire officials said they were called to the home around 4 a.m. and that the fire was contained at 6 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire was burning through the roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation this morning.

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced by the fire.

