California’s coronavirus curfew: How did it go?

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a curfew for all California counties in the purple tier amid climbing coronavirus cases. The curfew will affect 41 of the state's 58 counties -- and more than 94 percent of the state's population.

The curfew was placed into effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday. The restrictions between those hours will be similar to the stay-at-home order that was in effect in March. That means all non-essential work, movement and gatherings will have to stop in all purple tier counties.

The curfew is set to remain in effect until Dec. 21 at 5 a.m.

