Candy Cane Lane in Cathedral City still happening this year

"Candy Cane Lane" in Cathedral City will indeed return once again this year, residents of the neighborhood told News Channel 3 on Monday.

"It's been kind of a bum year for a lot of people so it's really nice to be able to celebrate the holidays and bring the lights back as much as possible," said Rob Strickland, a resident of Candy Cane Lane.

Each year for the past 30 years, the neighborhood of Minerva Road turns into a holiday wonderland where each home is decorated with elaborate Christmas light decorations.

"Candy Cane Lane" is one of the most popular holiday destinations in the Coachella, attracting thousands of people to Minerva Road.

Residents do ask attendees to remain in their vehicle as much as possible this year and follow the proper protocols to help prevent any possible spread of coronavirus and allow people to continue to enjoy the Christmas lights.

"Many of us do want to keep the spirit as best we can," said Cara Van Dirk, a 20-year resident of Candy Cane Lane.

Dirk said most homeowners are not putting up decorations in the yard that would cause touching or encourage people to congregate.

Candy Cane Lane usually starts on the Friday after Thanksgiving and runs through January 8.