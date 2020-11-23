TODEC launching new outreach campaign to protect farmworkers amid pandemic

Coronavirus

A new outreach campaign is being launched on Monday to protect local farm workers during the pandemic.

The California Labor Commissioner’s Office and TODEC Legal Center are spearheading the campaign, which is set to launch at 11 a.m. in Thermal.

The two groups will be reaching out to farmworkers to educate them about COVID-19 protections and their rights as workers.

According to TODEC, California has about 800,000 agricultural workers. They’re an essential workforce, especially during the pandemic, providing fresh food and produce to our communities. TODEC representatives say since the beginning of the pandemic, farmworkers have faced higher exposure to COVID-19 than other workers. This is caused by the high risk of exposure in the fields, in the commute to work, and overcrowded housing in communities.

At least 4,300 farmworkers have tested positive for coronavirus in Riverside County so far.

“We must protect the life and rights of our farmworkers,” said Luz Gallegos, TODEC Legal Center. “Our workers have to be valued and protected as the human beings that they are. If our workers are healthy so is our community and our economy. It is our commitment to continue to advocate and bring awareness and resources to our vulnerable populations.”

What: California Labor Commissioner’s office and TODEC Legal Center will launch a multi-fold approach to COVID-19 worker rights education and outreach campaign.

When: Monday, November 23, 2020: 11am

Where: 64100 Filmore St Thermal Ca 92274

Who: CA Labor Commissioner Lilia Garcia- Brower and TODEC Legal Center