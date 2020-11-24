Modernism hotel gets rebranded to tropical paradise ‘Margaritaville’

News

A classic Palm Springs modernism hotel is getting a new look and name.

It’s now called “Margaritaville” and it has taken over what was The Riviera hotel.

The Riviera opened in the late 1950s. The hotel was a known Rat Pack hangout for Frank Sinatra and his pals in the 1960s and was a place where Elvis Presley and his band stayed.

The hotel and spa has now gone from modernism to a more tropical feel. The rebranded Riviera, now Margaritaville has almost 400 rooms and 6 Margaritaville-inspired dining spaces. The crown jewel is the Jimmy Buffett suite.

News Channel 3 will take you inside Margaritaville and bring you more about how rebranding a hotel during a pandemic came together and why the hotel moved away from its modernism roots. Tune in tonight at 6 for the full story.