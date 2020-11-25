FIND Food Bank delivers meals to homebound seniors

News

Every other week volunteers at FIND Food Bank, The Desert’s Regional Food Bank deliver meals to homebound seniors. We followed along their food delivery route and met some of the seniors who benefit from this program.

“I needed it so bad I was eating peanut butter for almost two weeks.” Pam Marruffo one of the homebound seniors in Cathedral City told News Channel 3.

Michel Brotman is one of those volunteers at FIND Food Bank who delivered food right to Marruffo's doorstep.

“Thank you so much, wow!” Rose Marie James, another homebound senior said when her food was delivered.

“During the pandemic, there is a large group of individuals that are not able to get food for themselves, nor can they send friends or family to get it for them so we’ve screened and identified this group of individuals we then have volunteers that are bringing food to their doorsteps so it remains completely contactless,” Erin Lucas, the Volunteer Program Manager at FIND Food Bank told News Channel 3.

“Very often they’ve got tears in their eyes and they are so appreciative and you can tell by actually going to where they live you can see why they aren’t able to get food," Brotman said. "They don’t have a car and some of them have physical disabilities,” he added.

FIND Food Bank delivers about 103 meals a month to homebound seniors.

“Without them, we couldn’t survive,” Marruffo said.

Included in the boxes of food from FIND Food Bank are fresh produce, proteins and other sustainable food items.

“I don’t know what I would have done prior to this because its been a little struggle when I first came but now I don’t worry so much anymore so it’s a great thing, James said.”

Brotman said he looks forward to the weeks when he gets to volunteer at FIND Food Bank and deliver food to seniors in need.

“It feels so good to actually see the expression on people’s faces when we deliver the food and they are so appreciative,” Brotman said.

“Thank you, thank you and God bless you because this really was a life saver," James shared while holding back tears.

To learn more about FIND Food Bank and the programs they offer visit their website: https://www.findfoodbank.org/