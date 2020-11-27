Family of 19-year-old woman struck & killed by vehicle ask for witnesses to come forward

News

The family of a 19-year-old woman have put up signs calling for witnesses to come forward around the area where she was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene on Nov. 13 in Mecca.

The incident occurred approximately 7 p.m. on the 97700 block of 70th Avenue, just east of Cleveland Street.

Police said a man driving a Toyota struck Cyklali Alaniz, 19, of Mecca in the roadway.

Alaniz was rushed to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced an hour later dead.

Officers said there where alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash. There were no arrests made at the time of the crash, we have reached out to CHP for the latest on the investigation.

As the investigation continues, family have put up cardboard signs around the area calling for witnesses to come forward and help get the family justice.

Translation - Please to the pair that witnessed Cylkali's accident, call us. We need your help. Call 760-397-9527 or 442-270-2532

