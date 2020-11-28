Several mobile homes are damaged by a fire in Desert Hot Springs
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that ripped through a mobile home in Desert Hot Springs.
Firefighters responded to Fifth street near Palm Drive just before midnight on Friday night.
They say they found the single-wide mobile home fully involved with fire.
The fire caused damage to two nearby mobile homes before being contained by firefighters Saturday morning.
No injuries were reported and again the cause of the fire is under investigation.
