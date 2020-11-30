Riverside County provides update after several Registrar’s office staff test positive and quarantine a week before the deadline to certify election results

News

Dozens of Riverside County Registrar of Voters employees were in quarantine after some staff members tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Last week, Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer said she still expects the county to be able to certify election results by the state deadline of December 3.

Today, we follow-up with the County and Rebecca Spencer to see if more staff have tested positive, if the vote count has been jeopardized and what's being done to make sure staff are safe as the looming deadline of Dec. 3 approaches just two days away.

