Riverside County Registrar of Voters staff test positive for COVID, dozens quarantined

Coronavirus

Dozens of Riverside County Registrar of Voters employees are in quarantine after some staff members tested positive for coronavirus this week, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

All all permanent and remaining temporary staff members will be tested as a precautionary measure. The offices will be cleaned and disinfected on Wednesday as well.

"It is key to our election process to ensure the Registrar of Voters employees are safe and healthy," said Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer. "I fully expect that we will be able to certify the election by Dec. 3 and today’s testing will help the office to meet the state’s deadline."

There are approximately 4,000 provisional ballots that still need to researched, verified and counted.

Officials said that the manual audit of one percent of the ballots also continues to confirm that the ballot-counting machines accurately counted each ballot. Voters whose signature did not match have until Dec. 1 to return their signature curing form.

