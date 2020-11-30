Supreme Court ruling on church and synagogue Covid-19 restrictions in New York expected to impact legal challenges in California

California

Last week's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court against Covid-19 restrictions targeting houses of worship in New York state is expected to impact lawsuits challenging similar restrictions in California.

Previously, News Channel 3 reported on a lawsuit brought by a Jesuit priest in Kern County, challenging the constitutionality of restrictions in California aimed at houses of worship in the state.

Attorney Paul Jonna is the Special Counsel for the Thomas More Society and is representing the Kern County Priest.

"Yes, the SCOTUS case will ultimately prove dispositive" for California, said Jonna, in a written statement provided to News Channel 3.

