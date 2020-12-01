Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert closes indefinitely, lays off staff because of pandemic

News

The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert announced Tuesday it was in the process of laying off its remaining staff and discontinuing all museum programming.

A statement signed by its board blamed the state's pandemic restrictions for its tight finances and being unable to open to families.

"A modified reopening plan was developed using an appointment-based system to allow for social distancing and disinfecting and was to be implemented in November," the statement read. "Due to the tiered system of the state’s blueprint for a safer economy – and our county remaining in the most restrictive tier – the museum is unable to open to families."

“This decision was not made lightly,” said CDMoD Board Co-Chair Davis Meyer. “We understand the history and importance of the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert and its staff to our community.”

The statement added the board will call on the community for their support to save the museum and that financial donors will be essential to a renewed comeback.

"Financial donors will be essential to a renewed comeback," said Katie Stice, IOM, Board Co-Chair. "We will also need corporate partners, leaders, and volunteers to assist in this grand effort. It almost feels we are at the forming stage again, similar to when the museum first began. It took a large group of private citizens and community donors to make the dream a reality,” Stice added.

The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert has been closed to the public since the governor's stay-at-home order was first issued in March.

The museum had been offering online programming and virtual camps to keep families engaged and keep staff members working, but without admissions, membership renewal, or revenue-producing camps, the museum said it's been using its limited reserves to pay for the very bare minimal maintenance costs and limited virtual programming.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.