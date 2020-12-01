La Quinta City Council to vote tonight on changes to Short-Term Vacation Rental ordinance

News

The La Quinta City council meets tonight to vote on changes to it's Short-Term Vacation Rentals ordinance.

In an I-Team report last week, we showed you how some La Quinta residents compared their neighborhood with 8 short-term vacation rentals in it to living on a fraternity row and a "living hell" due to the regular loud noise and parties the properties generate.

Other La Quinta residents recently told the city council they wouldn't be able to keep their homes without the income from short-term rentals.

Two-thirds of the city's STVR properties are owned by investors who live outside the Coachella Valley, according to city staff.

City Councilmember Kathleen Fitzpatrick said at a meeting Dec. 17, "Economically it sounds great, but part of our situation is deciding whether we really want to have neighborhoods that are still neighborhoods with people who still live in them and children who still go to school from those houses-- or not."

Other residents have told the I-Team STVR properties take away long-term rental home availability for local workers and children.

STVR owners question the city's complaint numbers and say resident complaints are outlandish.

READ and WATCH the I-Team report on La Quinta Short-Term Vacation Rentals

The Mayor Linda Evans said two weeks ago the city has changed over the past 10 to 30 years and is now more of a transient tourist destination.

Evans said, "the reality is, when we hear, 'My neighborhood is changing. We had such a great little neighborhood. All the kids played together-- went to school together and now they're all rentals.' Well then, why aren't you mad at the person who sold their house and left if they're such a great community?" "They're the ones that really started to ruin it for you. It wasn't us per se."

Some changes include requiring local contacts to be available to respond to complaints 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Listing sites must verify properties have valid licenses, STVR bedroom additions or conversions must be verified and approved by the

City and permits will not be issued for communities that do not allow STVR properties.

Tonight's meeting starts at 4 p.m. at La Quinta City Hall.