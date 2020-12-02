Police ask for public’s help finding missing man last seen on July 9

News

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department have sent out an advisory asking for the public's help in locating Ruben Lopez, 23, who has been missing for several months.

Lopez was last seen on July 9, 2020 near his residence on the 1900 block of Golden Sands in Palm Springs. Poliec say he has not been heard from since.

Lopez is five feet, six inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He has a number of tattoos that can help identify him.

Tattoo “Lopez” across right forearm

Tattoo of heart and arrow on right forearm

Tattoo of “Lil Ruben” on right bicep

Lopez has no known medical conditions.

If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Ruben Lopez, please contact Detective Eddie Cole at the Desert Hot Springs Police Department at (760) 329-6411 ext 294 or (760) 329-6411 ext 236.