Cooler and Breezy to Wrap-up the Week

News

Highs will be slightly cooler today, but the intense NE Santa Ana winds continue to dry out the atmosphere and pose critical fire danger to SoCal.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Saturday due to the prolonged Santa Ana wind event.

In addition the High Wind Warning roughly matching the boundaries of the Red Flag Warning is up through this evening as winds have been intense through the mountains and I.E.

Winds have breached 90mph in San Diego county, with winds nearby not quite as powerful, but still daunting.

Highs will be cooler today and tomorrow, with a modest warm-up into the weekend and next week.