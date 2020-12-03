Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:34 am

Cooler and Breezy to Wrap-up the Week

Highs will be slightly cooler today, but the intense NE Santa Ana winds continue to dry out the atmosphere and pose critical fire danger to SoCal.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Saturday due to the prolonged Santa Ana wind event.

In addition the High Wind Warning roughly matching the boundaries of the Red Flag Warning is up through this evening as winds have been intense through the mountains and I.E.

Winds have breached 90mph in San Diego county, with winds nearby not quite as powerful, but still daunting.

Highs will be cooler today and tomorrow, with a modest warm-up into the weekend and next week.

7-Day Forecast / Alerts / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Video / Weather / Weather Alerts

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content