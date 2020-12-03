Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce hosting virtual 2020 State of the City

News

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2020 State of the City presentation via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The free event begins at 11 a.m. and the public is encouraged to participate.

Mayor Geoff Kors and the City Council will highlight the City's many accomplishments and milestones over the past year. In addition, members of the City Council will provide updates on important projects and initiatives.

Mayor Kors spoke with News Channel 3 about Thursday’s State of the City address and previewed what people can expect.

All five city council members will be in attendance, in addition to the police chief, fire chief and city manager.

To register for the event, visit pschamber.org and go to "State of the City" under Upcoming Events. Or to register directly, CLICK HERE.

According to a release from the city, anyone who signs up will automatically be placed in a drawing to win two round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines to anywhere in their network. They say you must be present during the Zoom call to win. The winner will be picked after the presentation.