Palm Springs mayor’s last state of city address focuses on new projects, economy growth, public safety

In his last state of the city address as Mayor, Geoff Kors reviewed his 2020 year in office, a time that has been largely defined by the ongoing pandemic.

In his remarks, Kors highlighted the city's strategies to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, new projects headed to city like the 4 affordable housing projects, the College of Desert Palm Springs campus, the downtown park coming next year and the Forever Marilyn sculpture.

Council members from every district discussed the changes that have been made in their district.

Chief Bryan Reyes from the Palms Springs Police Department also talked about how the crime rate is down by 17 percent from last year.