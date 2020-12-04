Another shutdown of local businesses possibly devastating to employees during holiday season

News

Local businesses are preparing for the likelihood of another devastating shutdown. Timing could not be worse, with the holidays right around the corner.

This affects business owners, yes. But it also impacts the employees who need the money they earn at work to support themselves and their families. Restaurants, salons and retail stores might not be considered essential, but for the employees it is.

Many businesses are questioning whether the potential shutdown is warranted. Is there any evidence of these businesses - like restaurants, salons and retail stores - contributing to the spike in coronavirus cases?

News Channel 3 spoke with Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari about the main contributors to the spike in coronavirus cases across the county.

"We have seen clusters of cases in grocery or food retail locations and regular retail, a few in restaurants and food distribution and warehouse. So if you think of places where people typically gather, they may or may not have their mask on the entire time because either they're eating or something else is causing them to take it off, those are the areas where we have highest risk of transmission and certainly expect to see outbreaks in those areas," Saruwatari said.

Through the county's contact tracing process, she says health officials believe that gatherings are a main contributor to the current virus spread.

"We do think though, based on the fact that we don't have a lot of outbreaks tied to retail establishments or places of business, that there is a lot of spread going on by gatherings, either in private homes, or even, you know, places that are maybe a little bit more public," Saruwatari said.

Riverside County spokesperson Brooke Federico confirms that the stay-at-home order will go into effect 24 hours after the Southern California region reaches 15 percent of remaining ICU beds.

