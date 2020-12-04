Attorneys to seek dismissal of corruption case involving former Palm Springs mayor and developers

News

Attorneys for former Palm Springs Mayor, Steve Pougnet, and developers, John Wessman and Richard Meaney, are expected to argue for the dismissal of the corruption case that has been 5 years in the making. A hearing is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. at the Larson Justice Center in Indio,

Pougnet is accused of receiving money from the two Coachella Valley developers in exchange for his vote.

Pougnet, 57, and developers Richard Hugh Meaney, 54, and John Elroy, Wessman, 82, were indicted on Aug. 15, 2019, after the case was presented to a grand jury by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Pougnet faces 21 felony counts, including perjury, public corruption and conspiracy, while Meaney and Wessman were each indicted on multiple counts of bribery of a public official and conspiracy.

Earlier this year, a judge unsealed the grand jury transcripts in the corruption case. The transcript had three volumes and more than 700 pages.

The court records showed that Pougnet named a price of $225,000 to stay in Palm Springs. They said the ex-mayor's salary of about $43,000 per year wasn't enough to keep him from his husband and kids in Colorado.

Emails between Pougnet and Coachella Valley developer Richard Meaney revealed Pougnet saying, "I need to know that an offer is very real; that I'm an employee somewhere that has a letter 'of employment.' That will make a decision much easier to make."

"…Staying (in Palm Springs) has huge family implications considering that I would be going back and forth."

Meaney wrote back, "If it is 220 (thousand) annually, will you commit?"

Pougnet then negotiated it up to $225,000.

After a meeting to discuss Measure J and how to keep Pougnet with the city, Harold Matzner testified that he hired Pougnet as a consultant for the Palm Springs Film Festival, in a position intended to bring in more sponsorships. Pougnet's salary was set to be paid $150,000 per year.

There are no allegations against Matzner or the film festival in this case.

The remaining $75,000 came from an interior design company called Mitchell-Brix, where Pougnet was on the payroll. But prosecutors said they weren't the ones paying Pougnet.

Instead, prosecutors allege the money started with Wessman Development, then went to Meaney's company Union Abbey, then to the Mitchell Group, and finally landing with Pougnet.

In later years, the money Pougnet received from the film festival reduced, and the money coming from Wessman and Meaney's companies increased.

All this, prosecutors said, was in return for Pougnet's favorable votes on development projects downtown.

Pougnet, Meaney, and Wessman face bribery and corruption charges after the FBI raided Palm Springs city hall in 2015.

Pougnet is believed to have accepted up to $375,000 to push Palm Springs development projects through the city council, according to the District Attorney.

The defense had been pushing the judge to keep the transcripts sealed, citing concerns of swaying future jurors. Prosecutors said there is no compelling reason to keep them sealed.

One defense attorney later said what the public will see in the transcripts will sway the trial in favor of the defense.

