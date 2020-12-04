New rapid-result COVID test site opens in Westfield Mall parking lot

Coronavirus

The demand for COVID testing has increased along with the holidays and our climbing case numbers.

Many test sites are open throughout the valley with results taking about 48 hours. But what if you need a rapid result test? There’s a new test site called Covid Clinic that opened on November 3rd in the parking lot of the Westfield Mall offering results in 20-30 minutes.

The tests come at a steep price up front, but Covid Clinic encourages patients to submit invoices to health insurance companies to help cover costs. “Patients can take that to their insurance provider to seek reimbursement. We’re finding patients are having great success with that process,” said Matt Collins, CEO, Covid Clinic.

Collins says this pay up front model has provided the Covid Clinic, classified as a California non-profit, the funds to expand quickly. “In seven months we’ve opened 30 locations and hired 700 staff,” he said. They even have a new option to bring mobile testing to companies looking to test employees in their own space.

“We realized there was a great need for testing out in the valley. So we brought rapid testing but we also have the standard PCR testing,” explained Collins.

Covid Clinic offers five different kinds of tests, including three with rapid results.

Rapid COVID-19 Antigen test - $150 Rapid COVID-19 Molecular NAAT test - $249 Rapid RT-PCR COVID-19 test (best for travel) - $475 Standard Molecular NAAT (PCR or TMA) COVID-19 test - $150 COVID-19 Antibody test - $150

The clinic’s website explains the differences between each test HERE.

Covid Clinic’s tests are all nasal swabs that enter the front of your nose only — designed to be more comfortable. “It’s very comfortable, it’s quick it’s easy,” said Fayla Jay, in charge of testing at Covid Clinic's Palm Desert location.

Collins says while some urgent cares are starting to offer rapid testing as well, generally tests like this are still hard to find in most communities. But the demand for rapid results is high. “We usually run 100-125 tests per day...right before Thanksgiving we ran 250,” said Jay.

Collins added they’ve seen a huge increase in interest in recent weeks with the holidays. “Patients want to know the result right away,” he said.

He further explains that waiting multiple days for a result, can render a test essentially useless since a person could be exposed to the virus in the days waiting for a result. When they receive a “negative” result on paper, that might not be accurate anymore.

“Rapid results that come in 20 minutes or rapid PCR that comes in 2 hours...that’s incredible valuable information,” he said.

He says the rapid PCR test is most popular with travelers who need a negative PCR result to fly to certain areas. “With that test people can come get tested and immediately go to the airport,” he said.

Visit CovidClinic.org to make an appointment and compare test types/prices.