400 deserving 4th graders receive bikes from Variety the Children’s Charity of the Desert

Variety, the Children’s Charity of the Desert will host their annual bike giveaway Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Palm Springs Motors in Cathedral City.

During the giveaway event, 400 deserving local 4th graders from underprivileged households will receive bikes for Christmas.

This year due to the pandemic, the event is a drive-through event.

