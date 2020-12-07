Former Rancho Mirage councilmember Arthur Newman, brother to actor Paul Newman, dies at 96

News

Arthur S Newman, Jr., philanthropist, retired film executive, and former Rancho Mirage city councilmember, has died at the age of 96.

According to his family, Newman died suddenly at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage due to complications of sepsis.

Newman was born on January 22, 1924 and grew up in Ohio. Although he was born 1 year, 3 days, and 10 hours from his younger brother, legendary actor Paul Newman, Arthur would say they were "raised as Irish twins."

Arthur and Paul Newman in 1996 (Courtesy of the Newman Family)

Newman served in the Army during World War II and even played drums for troops stations in England and the U.S.

Newman's long career as a Film Production Executive started when his brother would enlist his help as an officer and director in several of his production companies.

Some of Arthur's credits include: "Sometimes A Great Notion," "Hud," "Winning," and the iconic "Cool Hand Luke."

Arthur Newman(Left) & Paul's photo double in "The Outrage"

(Courtesy of MGM)

Newman and his wife, Patty Newman, lived in the desert for many years. Newman was appointed to the Rancho Mirage City Council in 1993 and woman reelection in 1994. His leadership helped lead to the creation of the first Rancho Mirage Library. Newman retired from the city council in 1998.

Arthur and Patty were recipients of numerous honors and awards throughout the years. In 2012 they received a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. In 2008, the Jocelyn Center dedicated the Arthur S. Newman Theater in his honor.

Arthur Newman, Ted Giatis, former CEO of McCallum Theater, and Jack Jones

(Courtesy of McCallum Theater)

Arthur Newman is survived by Patty, daughter Lori, five nieces, two granddaughters, and his sister-in-law, Joanne Woodward.