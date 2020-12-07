Watch: Gov. Newsom to address regional stay-at-home order now impacting Coachella Valley

News

Governor Gavin Newsom is speaking at 9:30 Monday morning about the implementation of a new regional stay-at-home order that began over the weekend.

You can watch it live on News Channel 3 and in the player below:

The stay-at-home order is impacting residents in the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley areas. It was triggered over the weekend when the intensive care unit capacity in the two regions fell below 15%, the threshold set by the governor's office.

The mandate aims to bring down the soaring number of hospitalizations and reduce strain on medical facility staff.

The order went into effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Under the new stay-at-home order, barbershops and hair salons must close, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only, and capacity inside retail stores and shopping centers is maxed at 20%.

Hotels and lodging are may remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices.

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks.

MORE: Haircuts, personal care services put on hold with California stay-at-home order

SAHO ICU bed % available as of December 6, 2020 for the 5 regions:

Northern California



26.5%

Bay Area



24.1%

Greater Sacramento



18.2%

San Joaquin Valley



6.6%

Southern California



10.3%

For regions under 15%, the Regional Stay Home Order goes into effect Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 11:59 PM.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.