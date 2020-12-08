Skip to Content
Power lines down after crash in Indio

Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters are on scene of a crash with one person trapped and power lines down in the city of Indio Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Madison Street and Avenue 50 at around 5:53 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, there is a single vehicle on its side. Crews are working to rescue to trapped person.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

