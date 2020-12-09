Skip to Content
Local restaurant employees struggle to make ends meet

As stricter guidelines are handed down by state health officials in the wake of exploding COVID-19 cases, restaurant and retail workers are among those hit the hardest by the stay-at-home order.

Since March, restaurants have closed several times with the exception of only allowing outdoor dining during certain periods. Under the new stay-at-home-order restaurants have closed again, and are only able to offer takeout and delivery.

Throughout the duration of periodic closures and restrictions, restaurants have had to lay workers off across the board.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we're speaking with a local employee about their struggle with job security and making ends meet.

