Indio Senior Center hosting Winter Care Package Giveaway

News

The Indio Senior Center is hosting its fourth Care Package Giveaway for seniors 55 and older on Friday, Dec. 11 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Recent health guidelines have made this holiday season even more isolating for local seniors, and the drive-through giveaway at the senior center is intended to provide them with extra attention and comfort items.

"More than ever, our seniors need support," said Argelia Jimenez, Indio Senior Center. "Thanks to the generosity of the community, we plan to provide more than 500 care packages filled with blankets, socks, gloves and other items to make our seniors feel special. This socially distanced event will also provide our seniors with a mental health boost when they need it most."

Masks and gloves will be worn by volunteers at Friday's event, and care packages can be placed in the trunk of cars to make the event contactless.

"We will be smiling under the masks, and giving the friendliest waves we can, to communicate how much our seniors mean to us," said Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes. "Please remember all those who are not able to drive through. Reach out to your older loved ones and give them a call, write them a letter, or drop off your own care packages on their doorsteps if possible."

The Indio Senior Center is located at 45700 Aladdin St. Despite the pandemic, it continues to serve members through phone calls, virtual get-togethers and events, and the facilitation of the Mizell Meals on Wheels Program.

For more information email seniorcenter@indio.org