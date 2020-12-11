Palm Springs says coronavirus spread could be worse than reported based on wastewater detection

News

The City of Palm Springs says coronavirus cases could be more than double of what is being reported based on the amount of the virus found in the city's wastewater.

The city cited a document of its findings during Thursday's council meeting.

According to the document, there has been a spike in coronavirus per liter found in the city's Wastewater Treatment sewer system.

The city currently has 1,626 cases with about 455 active cases, according to the county. But according to the amount measured in wastewater, the city could have from 3,093 to 13,720 cases.

However, the testing company admits, "this is not yet an exact science."

According to the CDC, wastewater surveillance can be a tool in better understanding the spread of coronavirus within communities.

The City of Palm Springs cited these findings as a reason for people to take state and county health guidelines seriously.