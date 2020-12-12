A list of event cancellations and continuations this holiday season

News

The year 2020 has been filled challenges, most notably caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Riverside County, many events have been canceled as a safety precaution.

This year's Tamale Festival in Indio and The Palm Springs Festival of Lights are among the big name events that draw in thousands of people. Both fell through this year, in an effort to mitigate transmission of the virus.

The annual Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage, stretching from Palm Springs to Coachella, was also canceled for similar reasons. Valley Catholics are known to trek 32 miles across the desert for the walk.

Meanwhile, Palm Springs Aerial Tramway held its tree lighting ceremony this year, but virtually. Staff streamed the event through social media. In a video posted to Facebook, Santa Claus could be seen turning on the lights to illuminate a giant tree.

The Living Desert's annual WildLights tradition also came to an end as a result of the state-issued stay-at-home order. Officials released this statement:

We know what a treasured tradition WildLights is for so many in our community, and the entire team at The Living Desert was disappointed to have to abruptly end our 28th annual WildLights season. We are currently evaluating the potential of hosting WildLights or a similar event in the coming weeks to months.

On Saturday the Palm Desert Country Club Association held its first annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade. Many residents came out to join the fun, while decking out their golf carts.

"We just had to come out and join our community and have a great time," said Palm Desert resident," Joanna Ostrowski.

Many wore masks to the event, and showed relief there was something to celebrate in the valley that hadn't been canceled.

"So excited to get out of the house. It’s so nice that our community has come together and put this socially distant activity for us," said resident, Jennifer Terrero.

The first prize winner

"They were thinking about canceling and I thought, 'Oh my God, no.' We can social distance in the golf carts. We have to do this. It’ll put cheer into the neighborhood," said PDCCA Board Vice President, Kathleen Sunshine O'Brien.