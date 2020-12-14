Cathedral City resident part of team leading recall effort targeting Governor Gavin Newsom

National Politics

A Cathedral City resident tells News Channel 3 there is renewed interest in a statewide recall effort targeting Governor Gavin Newsom, following Newsom's attendance at a dinner party in Napa Valley, which was caught on camera.

Randy Economy is serving as a Senior Advisor for the campaign called, "Recall Gavin".

Economy says the statewide campaign, which he says is relying on the efforts of 50,000 volunteers, has collected more than 800,000 of the required 1.5 million signatures needed to place a recall on the state ballot.

Economy says he and his colleagues don't agree with how Newsom is running the state, especially with regard to the Governor's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with Economy to learn more about the campaign effort.

We'll also speak with valley democratic leader Elle Kurpiewski to get her comments on the recall attempt.

We're also reaching out to the Office of the Governor to request a statement from Governor Newsom.

