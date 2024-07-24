Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Excessive heat persists through the week

By
Updated
today at 6:19 AM
Published 5:59 AM

The heat continues to build in, along with a good dose of old-fashioned humidity. Expect another day in the one-teens.

The potential for more afternoon and early evening thunderstorms remains in the forecast through today, and may linger into tomorrow, but we do see some drying by the end of the week.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place through tomorrow at 10 p.m.

Highs yesterday topped out at 118! Today will be similar.

Highs should come down into the weekend, with lower humidity values as well, so that will make conditions feel a great deal better. Expect some gusty northwest winds Friday into Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content