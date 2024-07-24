Excessive heat persists through the week

The heat continues to build in, along with a good dose of old-fashioned humidity. Expect another day in the one-teens.

The potential for more afternoon and early evening thunderstorms remains in the forecast through today, and may linger into tomorrow, but we do see some drying by the end of the week.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place through tomorrow at 10 p.m.

Highs yesterday topped out at 118! Today will be similar.

Highs should come down into the weekend, with lower humidity values as well, so that will make conditions feel a great deal better. Expect some gusty northwest winds Friday into Saturday.