Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage returns for the 2025 season

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Whether you're a foodie eager to explore new flavors or simply looking for great deals while supporting the community, the Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage has something for everyone.

It's a great way to experience the best of Rancho Mirage, all while making a meaningful impact.

This annual community-wide tradition is designed to celebrate the city's vibrant local culinary scene while supporting its restaurants, over 35 Coachella Valley charities, and the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.

The event runs from July 24th through August 17th, 2025, at participating restaurants throughout Rancho Mirage.

Some locals enjoyed a preview of the culinary offerings from participating restaurants and mingled with Chamber of Commerce members and non-profit partners in a VIP Kick-Off Mixer Wednesday night at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas before the launch of the event.

Starting Thursday, you can enjoy the the same offerings, exclusive deals, and special offers at those participating restaurants by buying a Taste of Summer wristband for just $10. A portion of every wristband sold benefits local charities and the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more about the event, purchase a wristband, and to view participating restaurants and specials offered, visit www.TasteofSummerRanchoMirage.com.