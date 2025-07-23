Skip to Content
Manny Flores makes weight, ready to headline Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- It's fight week in the Coachella Valley at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

26-year-old Coachella native Manny Flores will headline Thursday night's card, taking on undefeated Jorge Chavez (14-0) in a 10-round super bantamweight main event bout.

Flores is 20-1 with 16 knockouts in his professional career, looking to secure a victory and earn ranking points in the WBA.

His cousin, Grant Flores, will also be fighting. The super welterweight is 10-0 in his professional career.

The Flores cousins are two of four local fighters to be featured on Thursday.

Cathedral City natives Cayden Griffiths (5-0, 5-0 KO) and Leonardo Sanchez (8-0, 6 KO) are also part of the Golden Boy Boxing promotion.

The fights will be streamed LIVE on DAZN.

Doors open at 5pm at Fantasy Springs, with main card action starting at 6pm.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

