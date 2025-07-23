Manny Flores makes weight, ready to headline Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- It's fight week in the Coachella Valley at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

26-year-old Coachella native Manny Flores will headline Thursday night's card, taking on undefeated Jorge Chavez (14-0) in a 10-round super bantamweight main event bout.

Manny Flores (20-1, 16 KO) made weight and is set to headline @GoldenBoyBoxing Fight Night on @DAZNBoxing tomorrow at @FantasySprings. The 26-year-old Coachella native seems confident and ready to give Jorge Chavez his first professional loss. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ pic.twitter.com/SaBGYpP8eu — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 23, 2025

Flores is 20-1 with 16 knockouts in his professional career, looking to secure a victory and earn ranking points in the WBA.

His cousin, Grant Flores, will also be fighting. The super welterweight is 10-0 in his professional career.

Coachella native and cousin of Manny Flores, Grant Flores will also be fighting Thursday at @FantasySprings, part of @GoldenBoyBoxing on @DAZNBoxing. The 20-year-old super welterweight is 10-0 in his pro career, looking to add another win to his resume. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ pic.twitter.com/jtI5DhOhPT — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 23, 2025

The Flores cousins are two of four local fighters to be featured on Thursday.

Cathedral City natives Cayden Griffiths (5-0, 5-0 KO) and Leonardo Sanchez (8-0, 6 KO) are also part of the Golden Boy Boxing promotion.

The fights will be streamed LIVE on DAZN.

Doors open at 5pm at Fantasy Springs, with main card action starting at 6pm.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.