Need affordable healthcare? Covered California extends enrollment deadline to Dec. 30

Coronavirus

Millions of Californians are out of work this year due to the pandemic. And for many, losing a job meant also losing healthcare. If you’re in need of healthcare, consider Covered California. The online marketplace allows Californians to compare several affordable plans.

Because of the pandemic, they've extended the enrollment deadline to December 30th, for coverage that begins just days later -- on January 1st.

“Our job is to provide insurance options for all Californians,” said Peter Eee, Executive Director of Covered California.

Lee says 90% of people who apply for insurance through Covered California receive financial assistance.

“They pick the private plan that’s right for them. But then they get a subsidy that lowers their monthly premium,” said Lee.

Covered California serves as marketplace for health insurance. It allows Californians to shop for and browse through different plans and see what they qualify for.

“The subsidies are part of the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare,” explained Lee.

Federal dollars help lower the prices of healthcare plans offered through Covered California. And this year, there’s new state money on the table to help even more people get a discount.

How do you find out if you’re eligible?

“Your eligibility is based on your income. It’s pretty simple,” said Lee.

To check your eligibility, visit www.coveredca.com. Click “shop and compare”. You’ll need to enter your zipcode, age, income and the number of people in your household.

Lee says the whole process can take less than 30 minutes.

What if you have pre-existing conditions?

Lee says those with existing conditions cannot be denied or charged higher premiums when they enroll through Covered California.

“Asthma, mental health issues, diabetes...whatever. Under the Affordable Care Act you can’t be turned away at all,” he said.

Lee added with the pandemic it’s more important than ever to make sure you’re covered. A trip to the ICU can cost an uninsured patient thousands: “If you end up in an ICU because of the coronavirus, average costs are about $60,000,” he said. “Our health isn’t something we can take for granted.”

For coverage that begins on January 1st 2021, the deadline to enroll is December 30, 2020.