Portion of federal CARES act dollars to help Eastern Coachella families

On Tuesday Riverside County Sup. Manuel Perez announced that federal CARES Act dollars the county received from the state would be allocated for the Eastern Coachella Valley.

Originally many local leaders were pushing to convert Palm Springs hotel Ivy Palm, located at 2000 N. Palm Canyon Drive, into low-income permanent housing.

According to a press release issued by Sup. Perez' office, "The county’s offer for the Ivy Palm Hotel was accepted by the owner, but the sale was denied by the bankruptcy court on Dec. 8."

County officials had to act fast to meet the deadline of expending state grant funds by Dec. 30.

The money will now be repurposed "to add 67 more new mobile homes at Mountain View Estates" in Oasis.

In September the county received $10.5 million dollars from the state's Project Homekey housing program. A portion of this will be designated specifically for this project.

