Your COVID-19 vaccine appointment could be set at your dentist office

As we inch closer to the COVID-19 vaccine arrival here in Riverside County, there’s a push to allow California dentists and eye doctors to administer a vaccine shot. Some of them say that could take the pressure off hospitals.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero takes a closer look as to how that will work.

Dr. Assal Aslani at Portola Dentist Group in Palm Desert is ready to jump into action in the fight against coronavirus.

“If you could administer the COVID-19 vaccine to patients would you?”

“I would personally I would just to help relieve other providers and be able to give more access to this vaccination," said Dr. Aslani.

Although Dr. Aslani would add vaccinations to her list of services, she has concerns.

“Do I do it in my office, who’s providing it, how do i store it, just what is the equipment involved but also who’s going to train me because i have never given the vaccination before,"said Dr. Aslani. "Also there could be a liability issue as well, what if there are issues with the vaccination once the patient leaves.”

Some states like Oregon are calling on dentists to help out with the vaccine shots but in California dentists aren't allowed to administer vaccines.

The California Dentist Association wants to change that.

“Dentists are well-equipped to be able to give vaccinations. I mean, we give injections and something that's actually harder to give an injection that's inside a mouth versus on the arm," said Dr. Richard Nagy.

Dr. Richard Nagy, president of CDA said people are more likely to visit a dentist than another doctor on a yearly basis, which is why they want to step in.

“There's a comfort and trust in a dental office that we feel like we could also be able to treat those who may not be so trusting of the vaccine," said Dr. Nagy.

Dr. Nagy knows it might be a long road ahead for shots to be given in dental offices but they still think they could pitch in during this health crisis.

“We would like to be able to go to hospitals, go to other health care centers that are, uh, currently administering the vaccine and be part of the solution," said Dr. Nagy.

As for the future of vaccinations in a dental office:

“My vision would be, you know, prior to, or right after they're done an appointment, they get their a shot, they get their vaccination. and in order to be safe, it would probably be best to give it early due to the fact that there's a very low percentage of an allergic response to it," said Dr. Nagy.

If state law makers don’t clear the way for dentists or eye doctors, Dr. Nagy said the governor could issue a temporary executive order like he did with pharmacists this year.