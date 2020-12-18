Now Hiring: Join Curative in the fight against the Coronavirus

News

Curative, which offers coronavirus testing at several sites in the desert, is looking to hire test site specialists in the Coachella Valley and around Riverside County.

Vice President of Recruiting Diane Stabb says that the best candidates have a customer service background and are able to put clients at ease.

Stabb says that the company takes safety very seriously, and provides personal protective equipment and barriers between employees and clients.

Since March 2020, the company has grown from 10 employees to more than 3,000 employees.

Stabb says that this grown shows that there are lots of opportunities for advancement within Curative.

The test site specialist positions are part time and temporary, but Stabb says that several Curative sites have been extended as the Coronavirus Pandemic continues.

Stabb says that Curative's mission is to help beat the pandemic and help people stay safe.

Stabb says that interested applicants can look for open positions in their area on Indeed. The company plans to launch a career portal on its website in January.

