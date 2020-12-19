Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Rescue Mission gives out toys to first come first serve

  The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is hosting their annual toy giveaway Saturday, December 19 in a new drive-up format due to the pandemic.

Thousands of toys will be given away. The event starts at 7 a.m. and will last until the toys run out.

Despite the drive-up format, organizers say those without vehicles can still
participate.

"It's drive up-only, but if we have people who do not have transportation, they can walk up and we can serve them individually in a separate area,'' Development Director Scott Wolf said.

The event typically distributes 15,000 toys to an estimated
5,000 children.

News Channel 3 will be out covering the event this morning.

Any last-minute toy donations can be brought directly to CVRM at 47470 Van Buren St. in Indio.

Caitlin Thropay

