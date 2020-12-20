7-year-old girl from Indio stars in national commercial

News

A local 7-year-old girl with down syndrome is the star in a national commercial.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay shares her story and what makes this little girl from Indio so special.

You might recognize Juliette Orduno in this year’s Walmart holiday commercial. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0i809z5qP8&feature=youtu.be

“For her to see herself on TV; she was like, ‘Mommy it’s me!’ it was really endearing,” Juliette's mother, Mayra Avila-Orduno told News Channel 3.

“She loved the whole experience of going and being in front of the camera. She loved it. She loved the spotlight,” she added.

Avila-Orduno discovered her daughter’s love of the spotlight.

“There was an opportunity to submit her photo for a commercial ad with Matilda Jane and I just needed to submit her photo on an Instagram comment and she was chosen!”

Juliette loved her experience so much, from there she was signed with an agency in Los Angeles leading to her big break in this national Walmart commercial.

“To see someone like Juliette breaking that barrier and showing you know this is something I like to do, this is something I’m good at and I’m given this opportunity just like anyone else and I’m doing it great,” Avila-Orduno said.

What makes this commercial even more special is that Juliette starred alongside her sister Victoria, her parents, and grandfather.

“We think it was really exciting to be filming and in my opinion getting up early was pretty much worth it,” Victoria Orduno said.

“We auditioned actually as a family via Zoom back in September,” Mayra Avila-Orduno said.

Now, that commercial is airing on televisions all over the United States and the future look even more bright for the little superstar from Indio.

“She’s been getting more casting calls,” Avila-Orduno said.

Her parents hope this commercial will inspire others with disabilities.

“For other parents with children with disabilities, I encourage them to just share the uniqueness, their beauty and hopefully and hopefully we can inspire to not hold them back,” Juliette's father, Baldemar Orduno Jr. said.

“To see this heartwarming commercial, a family of unity with her grandparents that she just adores is endearing and something we’re going to remember for such a long time,” Avila-Orduno said.

