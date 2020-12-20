Owner: Thief steals $3000 worth of merchandise from Palm Springs business

News

Among the many industries that have been rocked by the pandemic, the retail industry has been hit particularly hard by state-mandated restrictions. While the holidays present a bit of a booster for sales, it also means falling victim to shoplifters.

Terra Gallery, a business in downtown Palm Springs, was recently targeted by a thief who made off with more than $3,000 in merchandise, according to the owner.

"He knew what he was doing. He was in to steal," said owner Mike Seigle.

On Thursday night, a man covered from head to toe in a black trench coat, a dark bandanna, and a blue face covering entered into the store. An employee recalls him pacing the store for about 6 minutes. As she helped a new customer, Seigle said that's when the man made his move.

"He took a whole tray of rings," said Seigle.

