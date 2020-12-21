Palm Desert caretaker sentenced for overdose murder of 69-year-old

News

A Palm Desert woman was sentenced on Monday for the 2016 murder of a 69-year-old woman in her care.

Marilyn Joy Zemek, 62, was sentenced to a total of 30 years to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder, elder abuse causing death, two counts of grand theft, identity theft, and perjury.

The jury also found true a sentence enhancing of taking more than $100,000 during the commission of two felonies involving fraud.

Marilyn Joy Zemek

Zemek became the paid caregiver of Pamelia Sue Heislar-Powell, 69, of Indio in April 2016. On June 17, 2016, Heislar-Powell was found dead.

Heislar-Powell had serious health conditions and could not care for herself. She had also overdosed on her seizure medication not long before Zemek was hired.

Zemek and Powell met at a Palm Desert “Botox party” in late 2015, and “within a few weeks, Zemek managed to become a major part of Powell’s life,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Heislar-Powell overdosed again while under Zemek's care. This incident led to Heislar-Powell being hospitalized and later placed into a skilled nursing facility.

Zemek took Heislar-Powell out of the nursing facility against the advice of medical personnel. Zemek then took Heislar-Powell to Zemek's longtime criminal defense attorney to draft a new will leaving possessions and bank account information to Zemek.

After that, Zemek left Heislar-Powell alone with medications she was no longer supposed to take.

According to court documents, in the months prior to Heislar-Powell’s death, her health deteriorated rapidly, with three hospitalizations due to phenobarbital overdoses or intoxication that led her doctor to remove the drug from her medication list in April 2016.

Heislar-Powell died after overdosing on phenobarbital.

Following Powell’s death, investigators found that more than 100 charges, totaling nearly $8,000, were made on her credit card, according to the declaration. When the account was frozen, Zemek successfully restored access to the account by claiming she was Powell. She was allegedly captured on video footage making some of the purchases on Powell’s credit card.

Zemek also filed probate paperwork in Nevada to become appointed special administrator to Powell’s estate and “withdrew $201,634 in three cashier’s checks made out to herself from Powell’s account,” the affidavit alleges.

Zemek was arrested on June 12 by Indio police near Frank Sinatra Drive and Portola Avenue in Palm Desert.