Palm Springs business owners supporting each other with holiday purchases

Business Matters

News Channel 3 has learned that business owners in Palm Springs are supporting each other with a unique effort during this Christmas and holiday season.

We're told that business owners are purchasing holiday gifts for their employees from other Palm Springs businesses.

The twist on the "shop local" approach is a strategy aimed at helping businesses keep their doors open, while many continue to struggle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions ordered in response to the virus.

