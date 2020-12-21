Where to get a free Christmas meal in the Coachella Valley for those in need

News

This Christmas, there are some places offering free meals to people in need in the greater Palm Springs area.

At Well in the Desert located at 441 S Calle Encilia, Palm Springs, CA

92262 meals will be handed out from Monday, December 21 through Christmas Eve on Thursday, December 24. People in need of a meal will need to come to Well in the Desert from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to receive a meal.

Then DJ Galaxy will be delivering meals to people in need from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

The meal includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, veggies, rolls, dessert and bottled water.

If you would like to request one of these meals please email: VJCPRODUCTIONS@GMAIL.COM

They need your best contact, first name and address. They'll reach out to you to confirm a date and time of your request. They are offering one meal per person while supplies last.

For more information visit: https://www.vjcproductions.com/meals

In Indio, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission will be serving meals socially distanced on Christmas and Christmas Eve. We will be providing more information on this in the next few hours. Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. for our full report.